Town Council in Colorado's Castle Rock approves measure expressing support for Trump's immigration policies

The Castle Rock Town Council on Tuesday approved a measure expressing support for President-elect Donald Trump's immigration policies. The measure also expresses a willingness to lawfully cooperate with federal immigration officials in implementing policies in the Colorado municipality.

All of the council at the evening meeting voted in favor of the resolution, except for one council person who abstained. Right before the vote, the council members referenced the violence that has been happening in Aurora at an apartment complex.

Earlier this year the council voted unanimously to explore suing the city of Denver over its migrant policies.

Trump has selected Tom Homan to be his "border czar" and he recently blasted Denver Mayor Mike Johnston for his opposition to planned mass deportations and willingness to use civil disobedience to ignore deportation orders for Denver residents.

"Look, me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing. He's willing to go to jail. I'm willing to put him in jail," Homan said last month.