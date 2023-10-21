Watch CBS News
Local News

Case dismissed against Marlon Wayans after citation for disturbing the peace at Denver International Airport

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

A Colorado judge dismissed a citation against Marlon Wayans for disturbing the peace at Denver International Airport. The incident happened on June 9 at a United Airlines gate. 

United Airlines says Wayans was told he would have to gate-check his bag. That's when Wayans allegedly pushed past the airline employee who he was interacting with and tried to board the plane.  

GettyImages-1333128645.jpg
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: Marlon Wayans attends the Los Angeles Premiere of MGM\'s \"Respect\" at Regency Village Theatre on August 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Police ended up citing and releasing him. Wayans says he found another flight to his comedy show in Kansas City, but one of his two shows that night had to be canceled.

RELATED: Marlon Wayans cited for disturbing the peace at Denver International Airport

He posted a video on Instagram complaining about the employee:

Wayan's lawyer David Beller issued a statement after the ruling Friday saying: 

"Even with atrocities happening in the world, there is never a time to be silent about racism in our community. Marlon Wayans is guilty of one thing- living while black. The City Of Denver finally did what United Airlines has been asking - dismiss this case. They are to be applauded for doing so. Our community does not need one more innocent black man wrongfully accused and wrongfully convicted. I hope this inspires everyone to be more aware of their own implicit and explicit bias." 

Marlon Wayans cited for disturbing the peace at DIA 00:24
Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on October 20, 2023 / 9:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.