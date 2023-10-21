Case dismissed against Marlon Wayans after citation for disturbing the peace at Denver International Airport

A Colorado judge dismissed a citation against Marlon Wayans for disturbing the peace at Denver International Airport. The incident happened on June 9 at a United Airlines gate.

United Airlines says Wayans was told he would have to gate-check his bag. That's when Wayans allegedly pushed past the airline employee who he was interacting with and tried to board the plane.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: Marlon Wayans attends the Los Angeles Premiere of MGM\'s \"Respect\" at Regency Village Theatre on August 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Police ended up citing and releasing him. Wayans says he found another flight to his comedy show in Kansas City, but one of his two shows that night had to be canceled.

He posted a video on Instagram complaining about the employee:

Wayan's lawyer David Beller issued a statement after the ruling Friday saying:

"Even with atrocities happening in the world, there is never a time to be silent about racism in our community. Marlon Wayans is guilty of one thing- living while black. The City Of Denver finally did what United Airlines has been asking - dismiss this case. They are to be applauded for doing so. Our community does not need one more innocent black man wrongfully accused and wrongfully convicted. I hope this inspires everyone to be more aware of their own implicit and explicit bias."