Carla Madison Rec Center activated as overnight shelter Tuesday night

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver opens rec centers as warming centers during freezing temperatues
The City of Denver activated rec centers as warming stations during regular business hours on Tuesday due to the snow and freezing temperatures. The Carla Madison Recreation Center was also activated by Denver's Department of Housing Stability to expand overnight shelter capacity for people experiencing homelessness on Tuesday. 

That means that Carla Madison will be closed from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday as the space will be converted to an overnight shelter.

According to the city, "Those in need of shelter should be directed to the city's "front door" access points for shelter and will be transported to other shelter facilities as needed, and therefore should not access the recreation center directly." 

The other rec centers are open Tuesday during regular business hours for people who need a place to warm up during the day. An area in each center will be staffed, with access to drinking water, restrooms, and a place to sit.

For more information about shelter access, visit denvergov.org/findshelter.

