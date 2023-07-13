Caretaker arrested for alleged sexual assault against at-risk person

Watch CBS News
Arvada police arrested a caretaker and charged him for allegedly sexually assaulting an at-risk person. 

Authorities say, 71-year-old Eugene "Gene" Gillespie, a caretaker of intellectually and developmentally disabled adults was taken into custody on April 6.

Gillespie has been employed as a caregiver to individuals with disabilities for approximately 25 years and is known to have interacted with this vulnerable community across the metro area. 

