Caretaker arrested for alleged sexual assault against at-risk person
Arvada police arrested a caretaker and charged him for allegedly sexually assaulting an at-risk person.
Authorities say, 71-year-old Eugene "Gene" Gillespie, a caretaker of intellectually and developmentally disabled adults was taken into custody on April 6.
Gillespie has been employed as a caregiver to individuals with disabilities for approximately 25 years and is known to have interacted with this vulnerable community across the metro area.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.