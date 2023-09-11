Caregiver charged with stealing from older man, Denver DA searches for more victims

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann has charged Stefanie Lea Scott with theft from an at-risk person, financial exploitation of an at-risk person and caretaker neglect. The DA is asking for help from others who believe they have been a victim of theft from Scott.

Stefanie Lea Scott Denver DA

According to investigators, Scott began working as an in-home caregiver for an older Denver man. On April 5, Scott assumed power of attorney for the mean and she retained power of attorney until June 20. During that time, prosecutors allege Scott stole $49,829 by writing checks to herself and transferring money from the man's bank account without his knowledge. Scott is also the "Senior Light LLC" agent, registered with the Colorado Secretary of State.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of financial exploitation by Scott should call Det. Dalton Montgomery at 720-913-6870.

"We must hold people accountable for preying on society's vulnerable, and that's exactly what we intend to do in this case. We are also hoping that anyone else who Stefanie Scott may have victimized will now come forward," said McCann in a statement.