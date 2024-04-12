Watch: Car destroys Colorado gas station's pump, takes off after causing $30,000 in damage

A driver in Colorado drove off the road and swerved directly into a gas station on Thursday. In a video released by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, the purple vehicle can be seen smashing into the gas pump, knocking it over and coming to a complete stop.

Parts fell off the pump when it violently crashed to the ground, but the car didn't appear to be heavily damaged in the video. A moment later it backed up, turned around and the driver took off. More than 24 hours later the driver hadn't been found and authorities are asking for help locating him.

The sheriff's office says it happened at 4 a.m. on Thursday in Centennial. The gas station was a Conoco and it is located at the intersection of South Broadway and East Panama Drive.

The vehicle was described as a Dodge Challenger and authorities said officers tried to stop it before the crash happened. They said it was going down Broadway at 90 mph and it increased speed after they tried to make a traffic stop. The driver tried to make a turn at what was believed to be 100 mph and lost control and careened into the gas station.

On Friday morning a traffic cone could be seen at the gas station at the spot where the pump used to be. The sheriff's office said the driver caused $30,000 in damage.

Anyone who might know where the Dodge Challenger is or where the driver is is asked to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff's tip line. That phone number is 720-874-8477. The only description the sheriff's office was able to provide about the driver is that it is suspected he is a male and was wearing a hoodie with his head covered by it.