Car crashes through window of business in Arvada

A car crashed through the window of a business in Arvada. Crews rushed to the scene at 44th and Kipling about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The car smashed through a window of the business. The good news is that no one was hurt.

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.