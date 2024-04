Car catches fire on southbound I-25 in Denver

A car caught on fire on the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Denver. It happened close to the interchange with Interstate 70.

CDOT

The fire happened at approximately 6:45 a.m.

So far it's not clear how the car wound up catching fire. It's also not clear if there were any injuries.

There were no major traffic closures as a result of the fire at 7 a.m.