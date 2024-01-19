Cale Makar falls 1 point short of tying Bobby Orr as fastest defenseman to collect 300 NHL career points

Cale Makar collected one assist on Thursday but fell a point short of tying Hall of Famer Bobby Orr as the fastest defenseman to collect 300 NHL career points.

Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche shoots the puck during the second period against the Boston Bruins. China Wong/NHLI via Getty Images

Orr did it in his 279th career game on Dec. 13, 1970. The Colorado defenseman played his 279th game Thursday night -- a 5-2 Avalanche loss to the Bruins in Boston at TD Garden -- and now has 299 career points.

Makar's assist came on a goal by Nathan MacKinnon, who banged home a rebound of Josh Manson's shot with 3:40 left in the second period. Makar had the second assist on the goal, sending a cross-ice pass to Manson at the blue line.

The Avs lost for just the fourth time in 14 games.

Makar leads NHL defenseman in scoring with 53 points (10 goals, 43 assists).