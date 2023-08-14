Watch CBS News
Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar is the cover athlete for NHL24 video game

By Dagoberto Cordova

For the first time in 26 years, a Colorado Avalanche player will be the cover athlete of the most popular NHL video game franchise.

Cale Makar made the announcement on X on Monday morning.

Seattle Kraken v Colorado Avalanche - Game Two
Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche maneuvers the puck from Matty Beniers #10 of the Seattle Kraken in the first period in Game Two of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 20, 2023. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

He says he couldn't be more excited and is honored to have this opportunity.

NHL24's video game maker EA Sports also made the announcement on X saying "All Hail Cale - #NHL24 Stanley Cup Champ, Norris Winner, and your official NHL24 Cover Athlete."

Makar is the first Avs player to be the cover athlete since 1997 when Peter Forsberg was front and center for NHL98. 

nhl98.jpg
