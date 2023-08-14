Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar is the cover athlete for NHL24 video game
For the first time in 26 years, a Colorado Avalanche player will be the cover athlete of the most popular NHL video game franchise.
Cale Makar made the announcement on X on Monday morning.
He says he couldn't be more excited and is honored to have this opportunity.
NHL24's video game maker EA Sports also made the announcement on X saying "All Hail Cale - #NHL24 Stanley Cup Champ, Norris Winner, and your official NHL24 Cover Athlete."
Makar is the first Avs player to be the cover athlete since 1997 when Peter Forsberg was front and center for NHL98.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.