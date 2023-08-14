Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar is the cover athlete for NHL24 video game

For the first time in 26 years, a Colorado Avalanche player will be the cover athlete of the most popular NHL video game franchise.

Couldn't be more excited to be on the cover for #NHL24. Honored to have this opportunity, @EASPORTSNHL.



Watch the full reveal 8/16 📷https://t.co/uVPywww7ge pic.twitter.com/DE5oRp4UdB — Cale Makar (@Cmakar8) August 14, 2023

Cale Makar made the announcement on X on Monday morning.

Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche maneuvers the puck from Matty Beniers #10 of the Seattle Kraken in the first period in Game Two of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 20, 2023. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

He says he couldn't be more excited and is honored to have this opportunity.

NHL24's video game maker EA Sports also made the announcement on X saying "All Hail Cale - #NHL24 Stanley Cup Champ, Norris Winner, and your official NHL24 Cover Athlete."

Welcome to the EA SPORTS family, Cale Makar 🏒



See the full #NHL24 reveal on 8/16 https://t.co/0Z6UMG3HqU pic.twitter.com/aWSJNgLNFN — EA SPORTS (@EASPORTS) August 14, 2023

Makar is the first Avs player to be the cover athlete since 1997 when Peter Forsberg was front and center for NHL98.