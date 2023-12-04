Watch CBS News
Cale Makar's status unclear as Colorado Avalanche defenseman recovers from lower body injury

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS/AP

Colorado Avalanche Coach Jared Bednar said over the weekend he's not sure when Cale Makar will play next.

The star defenseman did not play the final 2:57 of the third period and overtime of a 4-3 shootout loss at Anaheim on Saturday night and he also was absent from the ice on Sunday in the Avs' 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Colorado Avalanche v Arizona Coyotes
Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche on the ice against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Nov. 30, 2023. Zac BonDurant / Getty Images

 Makar is recovering from a lower body injury.

In Sunday's loss Colorado clearly missed Makar, who leads the NHL with 27 assists. His 34 points is also tied with Vancouver's Quinn Hughes for most by a defenseman.

Bednar said before Sunday's game he did not know whether the injury would force Makar to miss more than the one game.

With Makar unavailable, rookie defenseman Sam Malinski has been placed into the lineup.  

The Avalanche face the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at Ball Arena in Denver.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on December 4, 2023 / 2:56 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

