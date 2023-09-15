Season likely over for safety Caden Sterns after Broncos place him on Injured Reserve

Broncos have some reasons for hope despite Raiders loss in Week 1

Broncos safety Caden Sterns tore his left patellar tendon while tackling Raiders running back Josh Jacobs in the first half on Sunday. The Broncos placed Sterns on injured reserve three days later, likely ending his season.

Caden Sterns is carted off the field on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. CBS

"It's tough having Caden go down like that," said fellow safety Justin Simmons. "He was a big part of our plan defensively.

"Now, as a collective whole, we're going to have to all step up and fill that void because the kid does a lot of things for us and that's a tough blow."