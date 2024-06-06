Burned-out trailer left on side of Colorado's I-70 sparks questions in Georgetown

For roughly two months, a charred eyesore has marred the scenic beauty of Georgetown, Colorado. A trailer fire that erupted in mid-April due to overheated brakes has left the burnt remains lingering by the roadside, raising concerns among residents and prompting an investigation into the delayed removal from the eastbound on-ramp of I-70.

The trailer carrying citrus concentrate barrels is now a husk, with little signs of removal.

For roughly two months, a charred eyesore has marred the scenic beauty Georgetown. CBS

CBS News Colorado's Your Reporter in the mountains Spencer Wilson dug into the issue, uncovering a bureaucratic tangle involving multiple insurance companies; one insurance company for the truck, another for the trailer itself, and a third for any potential environmental impact – all contributing to the lengthy wait according the Colorado State Patrol and the Georgetown Police Department.

"It's definitely unusual how long this has been here," admitted Georgetown Marshal John Gaskis. He, like many residents, is frustrated by the unsightly presence of the wreckage.

"The hold up here is the insurance company is wanting to do their own investigation into the fire," Gaskis explained. "Once it was reported to them that if, upon trying to move the trailer, it's going to damage it further... the insurance company said, 'okay, we can't do that, we need to look at it and inspect it first before it's damaged again.'"

The situation has also raised safety concerns. Local driver Ron Blazon said that the trailer has already attracted curious individuals, sometimes kids, sometimes adults, who could get hurt exploring the burnt-out shell.

"You see something like that, and it's still there –I don't think it looks good for the state of Colorado to have this stuff sitting on the side of the road the way it does," Blazon said, lamenting the impact on the state's image.

Georgetown officials are hopeful for a swift resolution. They anticipate the trailer's removal within the week and have acknowledged the unusual delay. Colorado State Patrol also red-tagged the trailer in order to get the process moving again.