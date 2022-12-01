Watch CBS News
"Build Up Aurora" program kicks off with eye on streets

By CBSColorado.com Staff

The Build Up Aurora program kicked off on Thursday. The plan is to repair and maintain streets in 35 Aurora neighborhoods without raising taxes on those who live there. 

City leaders say people living in these neighborhoods have been asking for help fixing their deteriorating streets for years. Until now, the city didn't have the budget to make the small fixes necessary. 

"We knew that we needed to address the problem because this is something you hear from residents. They want government, they want local government to fix their roads," said Aurora City Council member Dustin Zvonek. 

Neighbors can view the 5-year plan for the program and check when their street is scheduled to be fixed online. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 4:49 PM

