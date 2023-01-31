Budweiser Event Center to become Blue Arena

The Budweiser Events Center will become Blue Arena in October after the current contract expires with Larimer County. Blue Federal Credit Union will take over the naming rights in a 10-year agreement.

The Budweiser Events Center is celebrating 20 years in Larimer County and the name will stay until Sept. 30 when the contract expires.

"As a well-known staple in Northern Colorado, we are thrilled and honored to partner with Larimer County and to have the Blue name on The Center" Blue Federal Credit Union President/CEO Stephanie Teubner said in a statement. "Blue has been serving communities for 70+ years, and we're proud to be a key partner in this exciting project that will benefit our members and the community. We are confident Blue Arena will not only serve as a community gathering space but also as an important economic driver for the area."

The Center is the focal point of The Ranch Events Complex and can accommodate more than 6,000 fans for sporting events and up to 8,000 at concerts.