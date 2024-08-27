Watch CBS News
Crews contain brush fire near Denver Water treatment plant in Roxborough

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A brush fire burned near the Denver Water treatment plant in Roxborough in Douglas County on Tuesday evening. Firefighters from West Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the fire just after 5 p.m. 

At 6:25 p.m., Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed the fire was contained, and voluntary evacuations were lifted. 

copter-4-pm-tuesday-frame-213376.jpg
A brush fire burned near the Denver Water treatment plant in Roxborough on Tuesday evening. CBS

The fire was originally estimated to be about two acres and was increasing in size. 

copter-4-pm-tuesday-frame-210295.jpg
A fire burned near the Denver Water treatment plant in Roxborough.  CBS

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the fire, which showed charred grass near structures at the treatment plant. 

What caused the fire is being investigated.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

