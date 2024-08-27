Crews contain brush fire near Denver Water treatment plant in Roxborough

Brush fire burns near Denver Water treatment plant in Roxborough

A brush fire burned near the Denver Water treatment plant in Roxborough in Douglas County on Tuesday evening. Firefighters from West Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the fire just after 5 p.m.

At 6:25 p.m., Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed the fire was contained, and voluntary evacuations were lifted.

A brush fire burned near the Denver Water treatment plant in Roxborough on Tuesday evening. CBS

The fire was originally estimated to be about two acres and was increasing in size.

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the fire, which showed charred grass near structures at the treatment plant.

What caused the fire is being investigated.