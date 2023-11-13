Brown Palace kicks off holiday season with champagne cascade tradition

The Brown Palace kicked off the holiday season with its annual champagne cascade tradition. Over the weekend, they popped the cork and poured champagne down a pyramid of glasses.

The cork was popped at the Brown Palace over the weekend for the champagne cascade tradition. CBS

This was the 35th year for the tradition, which featured master swordsmen using sabers to sever the bottlenecks of bottles of champagne. That bubbly was then poured into the top glass of a 5,000-glass pyramid that was two stories tall.

The champagne cascade at the Brown Palace. CBS

Santa was also making an appearance, flipping the switch on the holiday lights to celebrate the season.

Santa helped flip the switch on the holiday tradition at the Brown Palace. CBS