Brown Palace kicks off holiday season with champagne cascade tradition
The Brown Palace kicked off the holiday season with its annual champagne cascade tradition. Over the weekend, they popped the cork and poured champagne down a pyramid of glasses.
This was the 35th year for the tradition, which featured master swordsmen using sabers to sever the bottlenecks of bottles of champagne. That bubbly was then poured into the top glass of a 5,000-glass pyramid that was two stories tall.
Santa was also making an appearance, flipping the switch on the holiday lights to celebrate the season.
