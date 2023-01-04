Broomfield police ask for help locating Spencer McCollum, missing for more than 2 weeks

The Broomfield Police Department is asking the community for help locating a man who has been missing for more than two weeks. Spencer McCollum was reported missing on Dec. 20, 2022.

Spencer McCollum Broomfield Police

He is 27 years old, 6-foot-1 and weighs 190 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. McCollum's vehicle was discovered late last month near Brandywine Park in Broomfield.

NEWS RELEASE 1/4/22: The Broomfield Police Department is asking the community for help locating a missing person. MORE: https://t.co/b8eC4AzGw5 pic.twitter.com/eccuxX4hnZ — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) January 4, 2023

Police said that McCollum's last known activity was spending time with friends in the Denver metro area.

Anyone with information about Spencer's whereabouts is asked to call Broomfield Police Detective Marshall at 720-887-5268.