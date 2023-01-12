Broomfield approves majority of gun ordinances, postpones 2 decisions including age of sale

The majority of proposed gun ordinances in Broomfield were adopted by city council during the latest regular meeting. Two were postponed until a later meeting, including the ordinance that would raise legal age of purchase to 21 years old.

On Tuesday, Bromfield City Council adopted six of eight gun-related ordinances on the agenda.

The ordinances included requiring a 10-day waiting period and proof of training to purchase a gun, prohibiting open carry in public places and concealed carry in city-owned places, banning rapid fire trigger activators, increasing the minimum age to 21 to purchase a rifle or shotgun, regulating ghost guns and requiring gun dealers to post signs and notifications about sales.

Adopted — Ordinance No. 2188 Amending Chapter 9-72 Of The Broomfield Municipal Code To Ban The Sale And Possession Of Rapid-Fire Trigger Activators

Postponed until June 13 — Ordinance No. 2189 Amending Chapter 9-72 Of The Broomfield Municipal Code To Increase The Age To Purchase A Firearm To 21

Adopted after amendment Ordinance — No. 2190 Amending Chapter 9-72 Of The Broomfield Municipal Code To Regulate The Possession Of Non-Serialized Firearms

Adopted unanimously — Ordinance No. 2191 Amending Chapter 9-72 Of The Broomfield Municipal Code To Require All Firearm Dealers To Post Signs And Provide Notice At All Locations Where Firearm Transfers Take Place

Postponed until June 13 — Ordinance No. 2192 Amending Chapter 9-72 Of The Broomfield Municipal Code To Require A Ten-Day Waiting Period And Proof Of Competence With Firearms Prior To The Sale Of Firearms

Adopted unanimously — Ordinance No. 2193 Amending Chapter 9-72 Of The Broomfield Municipal Code To Prohibit The Open Carrying Of Firearms In Public Places

Adopted — Ordinance No. 2194 Amending Chapter 9-72 Of The Broomfield Municipal Code To Prohibit The Conceal Carrying Of Firearms In City And County Of Broomfield Owned Or Leased Buildings

Adopted — Ordinance No. 2195 Amending Chapter 9-72 Of The Broomfield Municipal Code Defining The Terms That Apply To Firearm Regulations

Adopted — Ordinance No. 2200 Amending Title 9, Article VIII Of The Broomfield Municipal Code To Incorporate Updates To The Code

Supporters of these laws hope they will make Broomfield safer and hope the rest of the state will follow suit. But critics say Broomfield residents will simply purchase guns elsewhere and bring them back, impacting the city's economy. Gun rights advocates say they plan to take on the legality of these measures in court.