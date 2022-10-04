Broncos place Javonte Williams on IR, sign Latavius Murray

Watch Week 4's 'Upon Further Review' with Michael Spencer and Brandon Marshall

The Denver Broncos have signed veteran running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad and placed dynamic second-year rusher Javonte Williams on IR with a season-ending torn ACL.



Javonte Williams CBS

The Broncos also placed outside linebacker Randy Gregory on IR. He needs knee surgery and will miss at least a month and maybe longer.

Murray is a 10th-year pro who has appeared in 128 career NFL games with the Raiders, Vikings, Ravens and Saints.

Latavius Murray during a Saints practice at Hazelwood Centre, Sunbury-on-Thames on Sept. 29, 2022. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images



He ran 11 times for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 28-25 loss to Minnesota in London on Sunday.

Williams tore his right ACL and LCL on his first second-half carry Sunday in the Broncos' 32-23 loss at Las Vegas.

In that game, his backup, Melvin Gordon had a fumble on his first carry that was returned for a 68-yard touchdown and No. 3 running back Mike Boone had a couple of drops and missed a couple of blitz pickups.

The Broncos (2-2) host the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on Thursday night.

By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer

