Broncos 2023 regular season schedule released

The Denver Broncos' complete regular season schedule for 2023 was released on Thursday.

As always, the Broncos are playing three home games against each of their AFC West opponents (Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders) and three away games against them. They'll also face the following teams at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver: Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Washington Commanders.

They'll be facing the following teams in away matchups: Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, and Chicago Bears. Denver will also play three preseason games against the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Broncos are tied for the twelfth hardest strength of schedule this season.

Guided by new head coach, Sean Payton, the Broncos will open their season on Sept. 10 at Mile High against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos will also play four primetime games this season, starting with the Chiefs on Oct. 12 on Thursday Night Football.

The Broncos enter the 2023 season after a dismal 5-12 record the previous year.

Former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired less than a year into his tenure in Denver, will return to Empower Field at Mile High on Oct. 8 as the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets.

Here is the full rundown of the Broncos 2023 preseason and regular season schedule:

PRESEASON

WEEK 1 - Aug. 10-12 at Arizona, Time TBD

WEEK 2 - Aug. 17-19 at San Francisco, Time TBD

WEEK 3 - Aug. 26 at Los Angeles Rams, 7:00 pm (Empower Field at Mile High)

REGULAR SEASON

WEEK 1 - Sept. 10: Home vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 2:25 pm (CBS)

WEEK 2 - Sept. 17: Home vs. Washington Commanders, 2:25 pm (CBS)

WEEK 3 - Sept. 24 at Miami Dolphins, 11:00am (CBS)

WEEK 4 - Oct. 1 at Chicago Bears, 11:00am (CBS)

WEEK 5 - Oct. 8 Home vs. New York Jets, 2:25 pm (CBS)

WEEK 6 - Oct. 12 at Kansas City Chiefs, 6:15 pm (Thursday/Prime Video)

WEEK 7 - Oct. 22 Home vs. Green Bay Packers, 2:25 pm (CBS)

WEEK 8 - Oct. 29 Home vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 2:25 pm (CBS)

WEEK 9 - BYE

WEEK 10 - Nov. 13 at Buffalo Bills 6:15 pm (Monday/ESPN)

WEEK 11 - Nov. 19 Home vs. Minnesota Vikings, 6:20 pm (SNF/NBC)

WEEK 12 - Nov. 26 Home vs. Cleveland Browns, 2:05 pm (FOX)

WEEK 13 - Dec. 3 at Houston Texans, 2:05 pm (CBS)

WEEK 14 - Dec. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers, 2:25 pm (CBS)

WEEK 15 - Dec. 16/17 at Detroit Lions, TBD (TBD)

WEEK 16 - Dec. 24 Home vs. New England Patriots, 6:15 pm (NFLN)

WEEK 17 - Dec. 31 Home vs. Loa Angeles Chargers, 2:25 pm (CBS)

WEEK 18 - Jan. 6/7 at Las Vegas Raiders, TBD (TBD)