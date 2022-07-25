Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson teams up with Centura Health to focus on 'Why Not You Foundation'

The Denver Broncos new quarterback Russell Wilson is teaming up with Centura Health to further his and wife Ciara's work with their "Why Not You Foundation."

CBS

"What matters more is life, human life, human connection, and how do we do that better, and I want to make sure I'm a part of that here in this community and surrounding area," said Wilson.

CBS

On Monday, Wilson announced a new partnership with Centura Health at Littleton Adventist Hospital. The goal is to provide investments in nonprofits working for health equity, education, food security and social justice as well as support for children.