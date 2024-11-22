Watch CBS News
Broncos in prime time after NFL flexes Week 16 Thursday Night Football matchup

By Romi Bean

The Broncos will play in prime time. The NFL has made a major scheduling change flexing Denver's Week 16 game with the Los Angeles Chargers to "Thursday Night Football," the NFL announced Friday.   

Fans can watch it on Amazon Prime Video at 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 19. The Broncos tweeted "Prime Time. Divisional Game. Doesn't get better than that!"     

Denver's Week 16 road matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers has been flexed to Thursday Night Football, the NFL announced Friday. The Broncos last appeared on Thursday Night Football in Week 7, and the Broncos earned a 33-10 win over the Saints in New Orleans.

The NFL introduced new flexible scheduling rules in 2023. Under the new rules, as many as two Thursday Night Football games between weeks 13-17 may be flexed. CBS Sports reports this is the first time the league has used its flexible schedule for Thursday Night Football.

The dates and times of Denver's week 17 and week 18 games have not been announced. 

