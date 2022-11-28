Broncos have 15 players on the Reserve/Injured list
The Broncos have had a rough 2022 season in many ways, and that includes season-ending injuries to numerous players. The following is the list of all the players Denver's Reserve/Injured list as of Nov. 28.
Christopher Allen
Garett Bolles
Mike Boone
Damarea Crockett
Lloyd Cushenberry III
Ronald Darby
Chase Edmonds
Mitchell Fraboni
Randy Gregory
Jonas Griffith
Aaron Patrick
Tim Patrick
Caden Sterns
Billy Turner
Javonte Williams
