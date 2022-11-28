Broncos have 15 players on the Reserve/Injured list

The Broncos have had a rough 2022 season in many ways, and that includes season-ending injuries to numerous players. The following is the list of all the players Denver's Reserve/Injured list as of Nov. 28.

Christopher Allen

Garett Bolles

Garett Bolles of the Denver Broncos is carted off the field during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High on Oct. 6, 2022. Justin Tafoya / Getty Images

Mike Boone

Damarea Crockett

Lloyd Cushenberry III

Ronald Darby

Chase Edmonds

Mitchell Fraboni

Randy Gregory

Jonas Griffith

Aaron Patrick

Tim Patrick

Caden Sterns

Billy Turner

Javonte Williams