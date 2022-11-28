Watch CBS News
Broncos have 15 players on the Reserve/Injured list

The Broncos have had a rough 2022 season in many ways, and that includes season-ending injuries to numerous players. The following is the list of all the players Denver's Reserve/Injured list as of Nov. 28.

Christopher Allen

Garett Bolles

Mike Boone

Damarea Crockett

Lloyd Cushenberry III

Ronald Darby

Chase Edmonds

Mitchell Fraboni

Randy Gregory

Jonas Griffith

Aaron Patrick

Tim Patrick

Caden Sterns

Billy Turner

Javonte Williams

