Broncos appear to have finally solved their kick returner woes

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett appears very comfortable on the sideline
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett appears very comfortable on the sideline 04:15

The Denver Broncos appear to have finally solved their kick returner woes.

On Saturday in Orchard Park, New York, returners combined for 160 yards against the Buffalo Bills. That's the most by the Broncos in a preseason game in 12 years.

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
Jalen Virgil of the Denver Broncos is tackled by Jordan Miller of the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter of a preseason game at Highmark Stadium. Bryan M. Bennett / Getty Images

Jalen Virgil had 60 yards on 2 returns. Montrell Washington had 55 yards on 2 returns. Mike Boone had 27 yards on 1 return. And Trey Quinn had 18 yards on 1 return.

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
Matt Milano of the Buffalo Bills attempts to tackle Mike Boone of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter. Bryan M. Bennett / Getty Images

The kickoff and punt returns were one of the few bright spots for Denver in their second preseason game. Despite the stellar special teams play, they lost to the Bills by a score of 42-15.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 5:56 PM

