Broncos interview former Stanford coach David Shaw for vacant HC position, per report

The Denver Broncos are conducting their second head-coaching search in two years, and they have some big names on their big board, including former New Orleans Saints lead man Sean Payton and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Add another college name to that list, as ESPN reported Wednesday that the Broncos have interviewed former Stanford head coach David Shaw.

Shaw spent 12 years as the head coach at Stanford, and just resigned in November. He finished his career at his alma mater with a 96-54 record, which included five double-digit winning seasons. Shaw won the Pac 12 Championship three times, and was the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year in 2017.

While Shaw has been with Stanford in some capacity since 2007, he has coached in the NFL before. He held assistant jobs with the Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders in the late 1990s, and also served as the quarterbacks/wide receivers coach for the Baltimore Ravens for four seasons from 2002-05.

This is hardly the first time Shaw has received NFL head-coaching interest. CBS Sports reported back in 2019 that the Washington Commanders had interest in Shaw before ultimately opting to hire Ron Rivera. Now that Shaw has officially stepped down from his post at Stanford, he could make the jump to the next level.

The 50-year-old is an experienced offensive mind who could know how to get the most out of quarterback Russell Wilson. Other candidates the Broncos are reportedly interested in are San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and current Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

