Broncos injury report: D.J. Jones in concussion protocol

Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning left in the second quarter of Sunday night's game in Denver against the 49ers with a knee injury.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones also left in the third quarter with a head injury.

On Monday Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Jones is in the NFL's concussion protocol.

There were no other major injuries in Sunday's game.