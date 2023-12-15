Broncos will be without linebacker Nik Bonitto and tight end Greg Dulcich against Lions

Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto and tight end Greg Dulcich were ruled out by the Denver Broncos in their game against the Lions in Detroit on Saturday. Both will instead focus on recovery from their injuries.

Bonitto left last Sunday's game against the Chargers with a knee injury and didn't practice at all this week. Coming into the Los Angeles game Bonitto led Denver's defense with seven sacks. Against L.A. he had two tackles, including a shared sack, before going down with the injury.

Dulcich practiced on Wednesday for the first time since reinjuring his hamstring Oct. 12 versus Kansas City but apparently isn't ready for in-game NFL action yet.