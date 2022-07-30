Fans show in record attendance for Broncos training camp on 'Back Together Saturday'

It was a packed house at Broncos training camp for "Back Together Saturday. All 32 teams participated in the NFL-wide celebration to kick off the 2022 NFL season.

It was easily the biggest crowd at Broncos training camp in years. Thousands of fans showed up to get a glimpse of quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

They didn't care about the boiling hot sun beating down on them. Broncos country showed out — over 7,000 of them, a record for camp attendance.

A few familiar faces showed up, including Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. He had a front-row seat to the action.

But it wasn't quite as good as Peyton Manning's vantage point. He was hanging on the field with his son, Marshall, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett was thrilled to have "The Sheriff" in the house.

"I absolutely love him being around," Hackett said during a press conference at camp. "I mean, it's Peyton Manning."