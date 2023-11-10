Denver Broncos prepare to take on the Bills and former teammate Von Miller after back-to-back wins

The Denver Broncos are coming off back-to-back wins as they prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday. But it's not just the Bills, this time they're also going head-to-head against former Broncos linebacker Von Miller.

Miller has played for two teams since leaving Denver, winning a Super Bowl with the LA Rams in 2021 before landing with the Bills where he missed some of the season due to injuries.

Von Miller CBS

Even though he will be playing for the Bills, Miller says the Broncos will always be his favorite team.

"For me, it's like I didn't want to leave, you know? I cried real tears when I left. To see them again and to see that organization winning and starting to do better, is, you know, a treat for me," said Miller.

His former teammates have fond memories of the Super Bowl 50 MVP.

"Von was great, man. When I had the chance to be his teammate. Just to get to learn and grow with him and learn from him. I think he was really one of the most influential and impactful teammates that I had," said Broncos safety Justin Simmons.

"He was probably one of my greatest mentors when it comes to learning the left tackle position and so many memories and so many hours of just talking to him and you know, he always called me little brother and I always called him big brother," said Broncos offensive lineman Garett Bolles.

The Broncos are banking on continuing the momentum from the big win against the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month.

"You can't start saying something like we've beaten the world after two wins, right? I think we're starting to believe and I think that's the only thing that matters... is that this team believes it can win and when it gets in those moments, it doesn't back down, it doesn't cower, it doesn't emotionally check out," said Broncos offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey.

Miller is 19th on the all-time sack list with 123½.

The Broncos are coming off a bye week. Kickoff is Monday at 6:15 p.m. in Buffalo.