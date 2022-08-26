Watch CBS News
Sports

Broncos official 2022 sideline hats go on sale

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

John Elways talks about the future of the Denver Broncos
John Elway talks about the future of the Denver Broncos 02:22

The hats the Denver Broncos players and coaches will be wearing on the sidelines this season have been unveiled. They went on sale on Friday.

Several of the NFL caps come in a blue and a white version, and the brim is orange on many. There are also a series of winter caps available.

nfl-shop.jpg
NFLShop.com

The officially licensed NFL 2022 Broncos hats can be seen on NFLShop.com.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 10:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.