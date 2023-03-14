Colorado Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen: green energy a priority in tour of Colorado School of Mines

The focus was on green energy as Colorado Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen took a tour of the Colorado School of Mines in Golden. While there, the Democrat representing Colorado's 7th Congressional District talked about developing the workforce in renewable energy.

It's something that she calls a priority.

"This is one of the best days since being elected in Congress, just getting to do this work every day and getting to know the experts in the field and what I need to do at the national level to be an advocate," said Pettersen.

The School of Mines in Golden is a public research university focused on energy and the environment. A major project for the Mines is paving the way for the future of nuclear engineers.