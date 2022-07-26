Brighton's new water treatment plant will produce 10 million more gallons of drinking water per day

The City of Brighton celebrated the groundbreaking of a new water treatment plant on Tuesday. The new plant will replace the current plant that is nearing the end of its lifespan.

CBS

It will also produce an additional 10 million gallons of treated drinking water per day compared to the current plant.

The new plant is set to be completed by the end of 2025 and is expected to provide water treatment to meet growth needs until at least 2045. The new plant is being built by environmental engineering and construction firm Brown & Caldwell for $155 million with construction partner Garney Construction.

CBS

"The groundbreaking will mark the beginning of Brighton's biggest water project in the city's history," said Marc Johns, Interim Director of Utilities said in a statement. "The new water plant is much needed considering the state of our current water treatment plant and the city's water needs for the future. We are looking forward to starting this exciting project."

Grading will begin in August with foundation set for December.