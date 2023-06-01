Brighton police searching for escaped inmate near Adams County Detention Center

Brighton police are searching for an escaped inmate near the Adams County Detention Center Thursday.

Jared Shepard reportedly escaped the detention center around 3 p.m. Police believe he's in handcuffs and an orange or yellow jumpsuit and said there's no reason to believe he's armed.

He's described as a white man, 5'10" and about 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Adams County Sheriff's Office

Shepard was originally jailed on charges including possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm and motor vehicle theft -- all felonies. He's only been charged in that case, not convicted, but court records indicate he was arrested in that case on or around May 24 and was in jail, being held on a $100,000.

After his alleged escape, Shepard approached a car before walking away, but the driver of that car wasn't able to provide police a direction of travel, police said.

Authorities say if you see Shepard, call 911 and do not approach him.