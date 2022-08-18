Watch CBS News
Bridge deck repairs on I-70 expected to cause delays in northwest Denver most of Thursday

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Repairs on a stretch of Interstate 70 were expected to cause delays between Sheridan Boulevard and Lowell Boulevard in Denver on Thursday. CDOT confirmed emergency bridge deck repair on eastbound lames will take place through most of the day. 

According to CDOT, repairs to this stretch of I-70 will have two lanes shut down with one lane opened to traffic. 

Delays were expected during the morning rush hour. 

