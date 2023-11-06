Colorado Rockies centerfielder Brenton Doyle wins Gold Glove award

Colorado Rockies rookie Brenton Doyle is the winner of a Gold Glove award. The centerfielder got more votes than Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves and Alek Thomas of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Brenton Doyle of the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on Sept. 24, 2023. Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Voting was conducted among managers and up to six coaches from each team, who can't select players on their own club. Since 2013, voting has been factored with a Society for American Baseball Research defensive index, which comprises about 25% of the total.

The utility category is based on a SABR formula and additional defensive statistics.

Toronto third baseman Matt Chapman and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier won their fourth Gold Gloves. New York Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe was also among 13 first-time winners of the fielding honor. Other NL first-time winners included San Diego right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and utilityman Ha-Seong Kim, Philadelphia pitcher Zack Wheeler, Arizona catcher Gabriel Moreno, Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner, Pittsburgh third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and Doyle.

Hayes ended the streak of Nolan Arenado of St. Louis, who had won in his first 10 seasons, including his first eight on the Rockies. That matched the high set by Seattle outfielder Ichiro Suzuki from 2001-10.