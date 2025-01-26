Breckenridge Snow Sculpture Championships embrace inclusivity with new app for guests with visual impairments

The 34th Annual International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge is in full swing, showcasing the incredible talent of sculptors from around the world as they hew works of art from identical blocks of snow. But this year, the event took a significant step towards inclusivity by introducing Aira, a groundbreaking technology that allows people who are blind or have low vision to experience the art in a unique way.

Ice sculptures in Breckenridge CBS Colorado

Aira is a smartphone-based platform that connects users with live, remote agents who act as their eyes and ears. During the Snow Sculpture Championships, Aira agents provided real-time visual descriptions of the intricate sculptures, allowing visitors with visual impairments or hearing disabilities to fully appreciate the artistry and creativity on display.

"I've been to the snow sculptures before with other people," explained Theresa Montano, a visitor who utilized the service. "This time I did it by myself, it was just fun!"

"I could ask whatever questions; I'm not on anybody's clock. It's just very independent."

Ice sculptures in Breckenridge CBS Colorado

Aira agents not only described the sculptures but also answered questions, provided guidance on navigating the event site, and helped Montano with whatever she needed, which was little more than descriptions.

This personalized experience empowered visitors like Montano to independently explore the art and enjoy the festival at their own pace.

While she used it on her phone with CBS Colorado, Montano said she usually hooks the system up through her glasses, which have their own cameras in them. "So, my hands are free," she explained. "I'm not holding the phone up, but I didn't want to do that today because I wanted us to focus on how it works."

Ice sculptures in Breckenridge CBS Colorado

"They describe the bears, and there's a bear on the mama's back," Theresa shared, highlighting the level of detail provided by the Aira agents. "Creates an image in my brain of, you know, the bears here."

The snow sculptures will be up until Wed., Jan. 29th at 5 P.M.