Breckenridge man arrested, accused of running over wife while backing out of driveway

A Breckenridge man is facing charges, accused of pulling out of his driveway and backing over his wife. Deputies in Summit County rushed to the residence at 561 Braddock Drive about 10:10 a.m. on April 21 after receiving a 911 call from Bradley Wilson.

Wilson told investigators that he was pulling out of his driveway when he backed over his wife who was walking behind the car. His wife, Jennifer Connor, was rushed to Summit Medical Center where she was later pronounced deceased. Wilson was not injured.

Bradley Wilson Summit County

According to Summit County investigators, Wilson was under the influence of alcohol and/or prescription medication. He was taken into custody and booked into the Summit County Detention Facility for vehicular homicide.

"This is a community tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone that has been impacted", said Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons in a statement.