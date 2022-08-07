Broncos kicker Brandon McManus goes shopping for snacks with Denver-area students in need

Broncos placekicker Brandon McManus came through with a big win for some students in need in Highlands Ranch.

McManus went shopping for snacks with some kids from the Backpack Society on Sunday. The organization helps provide food to students who need it.

The kicker then announced that he will be giving a $14,000 donation to the society. He says he just loves seeing the students pick out their favorite snacks.

CBS

"We wanted to get snacks that the kids wanted," McManus said. "We didn't want to just pick and the kids didn't like them, or the friends are eating different kinds of stuff. So we wanted to bring the kids and have them shop so that way we know what all the kids these days are eating and snacking on and that way everyone feels included and doesn't feel bad for themselves. It's a tremendous thing that ... the staff at Backpack Society is doing in helping motivate and feed these kids, and help them be the best possible students. So hopefully when they're older and superstars in their own mindset they're willing to give back like we're doing to them."