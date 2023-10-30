Watch CBS News
Broncos place wide receiver Brandon Johnson on IR

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Broncos have had some good luck as of late with their injury reports, with one exception. Over the weekend, before the upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced that they placed wide receiver Brandon Johnson on the injured reserve list.

The Denver Broncos took on the Green Bay Packers during week 7 of the NFL regular season
Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Johnson drops a pass at Empower Field at Mile High on Oct. 22, 2023 in Denver. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Johnson has been dealing with a wrist injury.

Tre'Quan Smith was signed off the practice squad to fill Johnson's place in the receiver room.

So far this season Johnson has caught three touchdown passes. He has a total of 122 recieving yards on 8 receptions. 

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on October 30, 2023 / 10:34 AM

