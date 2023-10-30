Broncos place wide receiver Brandon Johnson on IR

The Denver Broncos have had some good luck as of late with their injury reports, with one exception. Over the weekend, before the upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced that they placed wide receiver Brandon Johnson on the injured reserve list.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Johnson drops a pass at Empower Field at Mile High on Oct. 22, 2023 in Denver. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Johnson has been dealing with a wrist injury.

Tre'Quan Smith was signed off the practice squad to fill Johnson's place in the receiver room.

So far this season Johnson has caught three touchdown passes. He has a total of 122 recieving yards on 8 receptions.