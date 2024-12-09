Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado rescuers use drone to drop supplies to 10-year-old who got lost while riding ATV

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

After Colorado boy gets lost while riding ATV, rescue crews use drone to drop him supplies
After Colorado boy gets lost while riding ATV, rescue crews use drone to drop him supplies 00:25

A 10-year-old Colorado boy is safe and back with his family after a search team says he got lost while riding an ATV. It happened over the weekend in the Rampart Range area.

rescue.jpg
Parents of the 10-year-old who got lost granted permission to Douglas County officials to include his photo in their pictures of the rescue. Douglas County

Douglas County Search and Rescue says when he realized he was lost, he stayed calm and called 911 for help.

Crews used a drone to talk with him and even drop him some food, water and warm clothing and blankets until the first responders arrived.

rescue1.jpg
Douglas County

Officials say the boy stayed in one place and that the rescue went off smoothly.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.