Colorado rescuers use drone to drop supplies to 10-year-old who got lost while riding ATV
A 10-year-old Colorado boy is safe and back with his family after a search team says he got lost while riding an ATV. It happened over the weekend in the Rampart Range area.
Douglas County Search and Rescue says when he realized he was lost, he stayed calm and called 911 for help.
Crews used a drone to talk with him and even drop him some food, water and warm clothing and blankets until the first responders arrived.
Officials say the boy stayed in one place and that the rescue went off smoothly.