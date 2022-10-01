Box truck at fault for fatal crash with semi-truck near Eisenhower Tunnel, police say. I-70 eastbound closed near crash.
A fatal crash involving a box truck and a semi-truck has closed an approximately 10-mile stretch of I-70 eastbound near the Eisenhower Tunnel.
The crash itself is near Mile Marker 211. A spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol said the box truck is at fault, but didn't immediately provide additional details.
The passenger in that truck died when the driver, a 47-year-old man, crashed into a semi-truck. The two drivers refused medical care at the scene, the spokesman said.
Alternate routes are US 6 over Loveland Pass, CO 9 to CO 40 and over Berthoud Pass.
