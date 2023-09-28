Boulderthon debuts new route for runners

This is the third year for Boulderthon, a premier marathon series in Boulder. This year, runners can enjoy a new race route..

"This will be the fest ever start and finish downtown for the Boulder Marathon. Historically, it was just a downtown finish, so this year, everything will start and finish off the Pearl Street Mall," said Phil Dumontet, Race Director for Boulderthon.

The courses will head east down Pearl Street. Some of the courses will turn around sooner rather than later, and then the full marathon will head north going up to Gun Barrel. Runners will go through the Town of Niwot. The community will have some fun activation for the race including cheer stations and musicians. The course loops back south past the Boulder Municipal Airport and finish back on the Pearl Street Mall. There will be stunning views of the Flatirons throughout the course.

"We've been blown away by the numbers. We're expecting to over double this year, with nearly 7-thousand runners," Dumontet explained.

The race is also signing up huge numbers of volunteers, which means the more support along the race course. Right now, 550 volunteers have registered this year, which is 5-times the number the race had last year.

What really makes a race special is the runners themselves. Each runner has a journey that brought them to the start line, and will compel them to the finish line. Boulderthon offered a new charities program this year, so that runners could run for their favorite charity partners.

"The 2023 Boulderthon is expected to create about $7.6 million in economic impact for the community and support over 5,000 jobs, that's up 139-percent year-over-year," Dumontet said on CBS Colorado Mornings at 9.

LINK: Race Day Information about Boulderthon

Boulderthon is Sunday, October 8, 2023 starting at 7:30 a.m. on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder.