Boulderthon expands races, triples registration in second year

This is the second year for Boulderthon and it's more than doubled it's races, and nearly tripled it's registration. Over two days, there will be a kids fun run, a 5K, a 10K, a ½ marathon, and a full marathon, as well as an expo and fun finish line festivities.

"Boulder thon will have runners from all 50 states, 15 countries, and we'll also have a pretty substantial elite field, as well," said Phil Dumontet, Race Director for Boulderthon.

The 2021 Boulderthon. Boulderthon

Nearly 4,000 runners have registered for the race, 200 volunteers will support the races, and thousands of people will turn out to cheer the runners one. The race medals are specially designed, and there is a double challenge; complete the 5K and any of the races on Sunday and get an etched Boulderthon pint glass.

"We were really intentional, spared no details in putting this race together. We said, 'Let's bring a world class marathon to Boulder.' We've got a stunning course with spectacular views of the flat irons, amazing course amenities, and, or course, that epic downtown finish on the Pearl Street Mall," Dumontet told CBS News Colorado.

LINK: Information & Registration for Boulderthon

Boulderthon runs October 8th & 9th, 2022. The start line is at the Boulder Reservoir and the races start at 8am.