Boulder detectives search for more victims of delivery driver Serigne Seye

Detectives in Boulder believe there could be more victims connected to a delivery driver who is facing charges of kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit sexual assault. Serigne Seye has been charged in connection to two different incidents.

The first incident occurred Sept. 20, 2022 when Seye allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a University of Colorado student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. He is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, false imprisonment and no operator's license.

Serigne Seye Boulder County

At that time, Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in Boulder as a delivery driver.

On Dec. 3, 2022, Seye was also charged with harassment after contacting a second CU female student at DP Dough.

"We strongly encourage individuals with information to contact the District Attorney's Office. Our Sex Crimes Unit is handling these

cases and is available to speak with anyone with information," said District Attorney Michael Dougherty in a statement.

Additional Information from the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office:

The District Attorney's Office is seeking information related to this investigation. Please contact Investigator AJ McNalley with the District Attorney's Office at 303-441-3527 or amcnalley@bouldercounty.org. To make an anonymous tip, contact crime stoppers at 970-669-6113.