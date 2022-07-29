Boulder Valley School District free meal program ends

The free meal program started during the pandemic will not be extended into the 2022-2023 school year for the Boulder Valley School District. The school district began offering free meals during the pandemic to help families make ends meet.

Now, BVSD is asking all families to apply for the free and reduced meal program to see if they qualify for free school meals. Only one application per household is needed.

More information and directions to apply are found here: https://food.bvsd.org/meals-nutrition/free-reduced-meals.