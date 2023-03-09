Boulder therapist Mark Hochwender arrested, accused of sexual assault on a child

Boulder police have arrested a therapist they believe assaulted at least two children. Detectives believe there could be more victims.

Mark A. Hochwender, 72, was arrested on Wednesday. He has been charged with two felony counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust- pattern of abuse.

Mark A. Hochwender Boulder Police

Investigators said that Hochwender was in his 40s when the crimes occurred. The victims, who were juveniles at the time, came forward when they became adults.

The victims told detectives the incidents happened when they saw Hochwender as their therapist between August 1999 and present day at Hochwender's home office in Boulder and Westminster. Detectives said that this was a long-term investigation involving multiple families.

Additional Information from Boulder Police Department:

Anyone with any information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Lutz at LutzC@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-4374 reference case 20-11516. Those who might have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers through https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm