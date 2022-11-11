Boulder announces winners for 2022 snowplow naming contest

The City of Boulder announced Thursday the 10 winning names as a part of its second annual snowplow naming contest.

With over 40 entries, the 10 names Boulder picked included: Snow what?, Katy, Snow-caccino, Snowba Fett, Flurry, Frostasaurus, Snow Monster, Winter Wonder, Grateful Sled, and Plowerina.

Drumroll, please ...



The winners of our 2022 Snowplow Naming Contest have been announced! ❄️



Look out for Snowba Fett and Grateful Sled this winter 😆



Congrats to our winners and thanks to everyone who participated! 🎉https://t.co/UM54z0n4uX pic.twitter.com/N1wdSgFx4r — City of Boulder (@bouldercolorado) November 10, 2022

"Inspiring creativity around a routine topic like snow clearing is a fun and impactful way to connect with our younger community members," said City of Boulder Business Services Supervisor Rene Lopez. "We hope to bring this contest back again and again."

To come up with names for its snowplows, Boulder invited elementary students to submit creative names for the 2022-2023 snow season. Each winning name will be featured on 10 of the city's snowplows while the winners will be invited to take a photo next to the one they named.