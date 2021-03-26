Mother Who Lost Daughter In Aurora Theater Shooting Talks Trauma, Healing In Wake Of Boulder Shooting

(CBS4)- One mother is talking about trauma after the grocery store shooting in Boulder. It's a subject that Sandy Phillips knows all too well after she lost her daughter Jessica Ghawi in the Aurora theater shooting.

Jessica Ghawi (credit: CBS)

Since then, Phillips started the group Survivors Empowered. She travels the country, helping victims.

Her mission is to guide families through the healing process.

"Trauma is devastating and most people want to deny they're traumatized, so if we can get to them early we can get them on the road to a healthier life," said Phillips.

(credit: CBS)

She said that even in something as heartbreaking as mass shootings, scammers try to take advantage of victims. Donations should only be made to verified funds. That fund for the King Soopers shooting is the Colorado Healing Fund. Donations can be made online at coloradohealingfund.org or by texting "BoulderStrong" to 243725.