SUV crashes through front of Boulder post office, seriously injures man inside

Charges are pending against a 67-year-old driver who smashed into a post office in Boulder on Friday morning and injured one person inside. It happened at the U.S. Postal Service's Valmont office at 2995 55th Street.

The person who was hurt was a 50-year-old man and he was taken to the hospital with what were described as serious injuries. No one else inside was hurt and the driver was uninjured.

At approximately 9:32 a.m. today, a 67-year-old female driver drove into the post office located at 55th and Valmont. The initial information indicates the driver was trying to park at the time, but accelerated through a plate glass window.



The vehicle, a 2023 Mazda SUV, struck… pic.twitter.com/DESxoHP0MH — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) July 14, 2023

Police say an initial investigation indicates the driver, a woman, was trying to park her SUV at the time of the crash but instead the car shot forward and through the building's front plate glass window.

Her name, and the name of the victim, have not been released.